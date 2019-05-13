Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Dilber Khan Maher police on Sunday claimed to have booked a landlord for involving in water theft by installing illegal pipes with pumping machine from East Jamrao branch in Deh 138.

Complainant Darogah Muneer Ahmed lodged the case under section 430 PPC with Dilber Khan Maher police station stating that during his visit he found water theft by installing illegal pipes with pumping machines from water course no 138-2AL and landlord Azmat Rajput was stealing the water. However, no arrest was made. Meanwhile, a local cricketer was seriously injured in Toorabad on Saturday night after dispute during a night cricket match.