LAHORE - A man shot dead his daughter and injured his wife over a domestic row at their house in Millat Park early on Sunday. Police said the alleged killer fled instantly.

The suspect, identified by police as Waseem, opened fire on his daughter and wife as they clashed at home in Moon Colony late Saturday. As a result, Nimra, 17, died on the spot. Her mother Bismah Bibi was rushed to hospital in critical condition. A relative of the victims told the police that the fight started between the couple as a domestic dispute over allegations of an affair late Saturday. The husband took out his gun and opened fire on his young daughter and her mother.

The Millat Park police registered a murder case against Waseem late Sunday and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.