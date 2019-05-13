LAHORE - A man shot dead his daughter and injured his wife over a domestic row at their house in Millat Park early on Sunday. Police said the alleged killer fled instantly.

READ MORE: Incompetent PTI sold out national sovereignty: Maryam Nawaz

The suspect, identified by police as Waseem, opened fire on his daughter and wife as they clashed at home in Moon Colony late Saturday. As a result, Nimra, 17, died on the spot. Her mother Bismah Bibi was rushed to hospital in critical condition.  A relative of the victims told the police that the fight started between the couple as a domestic dispute over allegations of an affair late Saturday. The husband took out his gun and opened fire on his young daughter and her mother.

The Millat Park police registered a murder case against Waseem late Sunday and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

 