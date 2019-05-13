Share:

HAFIZABAD - A young married woman was tortured to death by her husband, brother-in-law and another in Thatha Khokhran village the other night.

According to FIR lodged with the police by Muhammad Iqbal of Azam Colony Lahore, his sister Zainab Bibi was married to Sharafat Ali, son of Waris Rehmani, resident of Thatha Khokhran about a year back. Since then relations between the couple remained strained. Following an altercation, Sharafat Ali, his brother Mitho and another locked her in a room of the house and brutally tortured her last night. As a result of which she succumbed to her injuries. The police have arrested Sharafat Ali and Mitho and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered dead body of 65-year-old unidentified man and shifted it to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

The dead body bore some visible torture marks. The deceased has not yet been identified. The police are investigating.