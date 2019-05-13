Share:

Islamabad - The meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee which was earlier scheduled for today (Monday) to review the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Annual Plan 2019-20, has been postponed and will now be held on 20th. “Meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) 2019 which was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 13 has been rescheduled and will now be held on 20th May 2019,” said an official letter available with The Nation here Sunday.

The meeting to be chaired by the Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms who is also deputy chairman Planning commission will review annual plan 2018-19 and also the proposed annual plan for the next fiscal. The meeting will also review Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 and also the proposed PSDP for the fiscal 2019-20, said the letter. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC) was scheduled for May 6 however the tentative dates for the meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) was May 8 or 9.

However later the meeting of the NAC was shifted from May 6 to May 9 and the meeting of APCC was scheduled for May 13. Once again the date has been changed and now the meeting will be held on next Monday.

Planning ministry demanding at least Rs700b for next year PSDP

he Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) will be presided over by Khusro Bakhtyar and will be attended by ministers for planning from the provinces and special areas like Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting will approve The overall indicative development budget for Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and provincial Annual Development Plan(ADP). Official source said that the planning ministry was demanding of at least Rs 700 billion allocations for the next year PSDP. However Finance division wants the allocation of Rs 675 billion with the condition that Rs 127 billion of block allocations will be under the control of the finance division. The block allocations are related to TDPs and security enhancement, Prime Minister special programs and Disaster Management. The actual developmental portfolio will be around Rs 548 billion.

The recommendations of the APCC regarding PSDP and ADP will then be forwarded to the National Economic Council (NEC) for final approval.

When asked the reason for the delay in the APCC meeting the source said that APCC was supposed to be held prior the announcement of the Federal Budget and since the budget was delayed therefore the meeting was also rescheduled.

Earlier it was planned that the Budget 2019-20 will be announced on May 24 but now it will be presented in June. End