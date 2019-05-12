Share:

LOS ANGELES-Naomi Scott felt ‘’honoured’’ and ‘’excited’’ when she was asked to portray Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’.

The 26-year-old actress plays the iconic character in Guy Ritchie’s reboot of the classic 1992 animated adventure, and the star has revealed that the original flick was her ‘’favourite’’ film, and she would always want to be the Middle Eastern beauty when she would play with her older brother, Josh, because it was her princess and ‘’represents’’ a lot for ‘’young girls’’ growing up.

She told Total Film magazine: ‘’I absolutely love the original. It was my older brother’s favourite movie as well, so it was literally our joint ... We always played Aladdin. I never got to play Jasmine. I played Abu. I always wanted to be Jasmine.

‘’I, as a little girl, was like, ‘Oh, I’m that one.’

‘’I think that’s very simplistic but also quite powerful. I felt like that was my princess. I think that Jasmine represents a lot for a lot of girls growing up and I don’t take that lightly. I feel so honoured, and I feel so excited ... She was my princess.’’ And the rising star - who is of British and Indian descent - insisted that the much-anticipated movie will inspire children across the world because it is ‘’special’’ and is representative of different ethnicities on screen.

She added: ‘’Oh my god, 100 per cent [this film was a big chance in terms of representation]. And I think, also, never to underestimate the power of seeing someone and being like, ‘Oh, ok. She’s done that. I can do that.’ ‘Black Panther’ is a great example. It’s just kids being like ‘I can play that one’. There’s something so special about that.’’