Share:

As much as Imran Khan seems to be the genuine leader Pakistan was longing to have since a long time, some of the policies and decisions seem to show that government is taking a toll on the neophyte leadership. Loud election campaign promises to show hope and vision helped the strongholds of street-smart politicians fall to the fresh blood progressive PTI candidates, something quite unheard of in the seasoned Pakistani politics.

Shortly after, ministerial positions became benevolent giveaways to oblige family ties but since there were unfeigned qualified and respected people in healthcare and finance, there was no significant backlash as the glimmer of hope after the tall pre-election claims were still around. Fast forward, the time comes to deliver and Asad Umar was heads-down into shaking up the economic policies and rethink the country out from the pits of financial disaster. Granted, there was no price control strategy in place, tax net increase strategies were not materializing, and the FED and fuel price hikes were causing all the brunt to trickle down to the masses but the resulting ungodly high magnitude of inflation didn’t have as much of a backlash as it would have had in one of the previous governments.

In short, the implementation of the policies could have been much better but the common person has been noticeably more forgiving of this new brand of government: a perfectly matured ground for bold steps and policy modifications. In these circumstances, there is nothing that can justify ousting the finance minister causing a serious dent to policy consistency. This may not reflect in the day-to-day stock market reaction, but it sure will eventually yet another policy shift comes into play.

Expecting overnight results from a change of financial policy direction and succumbing to pressure from the opposition quarters is yet another example of the novice decision-making that is underway. In addition, honestly, the cricket puns and analogies are not helping justify and defend impulsive decisions riddled with lack of thought. Nevertheless, the pressing issue is that at this point, Pakistan is not in a position to bear the learning curve of PTI.

MUHAMMAD SALAHUDDIN KHAN,

Islamabad, April 21.