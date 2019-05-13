Share:

Sialkot - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been striving for grant of rights to the deprived segments of the society.

Addressing notables here at Koobe Chak, she said that Prime Minister wanted supremacy of law and the Constitution in the country.

He had waged a struggle for the creation of Naya Pakistan and introduction of new Local Government system would be the first step towards that system. The Local Government Act 2019 would ensure resolution of the people’s problems at their doorstep, besides availability of resources at the grassroots level, she added.

Firdous said that under the new LG system, powers would be devolved to the grassroots level to resolve the problems of the people at their door step. She said that in the past rulers restricted power to their families but the new system would empower the common people as its fruits would be enjoyed at the village level as well.

Firdous said that the dream of creation of State of Madina could not be realised without empowering the people at grassroots level. In the State of Madina, under-privileged classes were empowered and their welfare was ensured, she said. The new LG system would empower the people and ensure their welfare, she added.

She said that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, the national economy was in a shambles. The economic policies of present government would bring a revolution with far reaching welfare impacts for the people, she added.

She said that Imran Khan was fighting for the rights of 220 million people of Pakistan and not his own children. He was fighting against the status quo and he would win that war with the support of the people, she stated.

She said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the public due to inflation. The problems would be overcome soon, she added.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Tilak Pur village here, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government was striving hard for making the country financially stable and putting it on path to progress.

She said the country was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous said economic stability and financial relief for the masses was the government’s priority. The local government act passed the Punjab government reflected the people’s aspirations and the PTI government would continue such direly needed legislation in the province, she added. She said only the PTI government would steer the country out of crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who was talking about the interests of the people.