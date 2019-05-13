Share:

LAHORE : New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed deep gratitude to the people of Pakistan for demonstrating complete solidarity with her people in the wake of the terrorist attack at Christchurch mosque causing large scale deaths.

She expressed these sentiments in her reply to a letter from deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch in this regard.

She said that messages of sympathy and solidarity from all over the world including Pakistan on this tragedy were a source of great satisfaction and courage for the people of her country and said she was highly thankful for this gesture.

Meanwhile, speaking at an Iftar programme of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba at Ichhra, Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan continued to be the target of terrorism but the state policy in this regard was confused.

He urged the rulers to abandon the present strategy against mosques, madrassahs and religious forces and adopt a fresh narrative demonstrating strong resistance against the terrorism being inflicted by the anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam forces.