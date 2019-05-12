Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over 700 faithful have sought permission online to observe ‘aitekaf’ in Faisal Mosque during last 10 days of Ramazan this year under supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad, said an official of the Academy.

The official said that Dawah Academy had completed the application-receiving process on first come first serve basis as a limited number of persons would be selected to observe ‘aitekaf’ in Faisal Masjid.

The scrutiny of applications is being conducted, he said, adding that final list of the selected persons, who wish to observe ‘aitekaf’, would be displayed after 15th Ramazan at Faisal Masjid. These persons would be required to deposit Rs6,500 each as their expenditures of ‘sehr’ and ‘iftar’ after confirming their names in the list. The selected persons would be issued special identity cards and allotted the place set aside for them for ‘aitekaf’. He said that the Muslims who observed ‘aitekaf’ consecutively in last 3 years at Faisal Mosque would not be selected this year. Likewise, under 18-year-old boys, disabled, aged, ailing persons and those suffering from infectious diseases won’t be registered for Aitekaf at the mosque as well. Over 800 persons from twin cities observe aitekaf at Faisal Mosque every year. Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements to impart ‘aitekaf’ observers’ education about ‘fiqh’ problems besides arranging lectures of religious scholars. Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis and that programme will continue till the crescent sighting of Shawal, an official of Dawah Academy said. Itikaf observers would be bound to attend special religious programs and lectures organized by Dawah Academy and follow stipulated rules. In addition to lectures, arrangements for night prayers have also been made by the IIU, which other people can also attend. The security wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the capital police will ensure security arrangements. ‘Aitekaf’, an intensive worship observed during last 10 days of Ramazan which also involves confinement of men, women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.