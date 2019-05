Share:

KARACHI - City Traffic Police on Sunday arrested 16 one wheelers from parts of the metropolis.

According to SSP Ali Raza, police have arrested 16 one wheelers from Korangi Industrial Area and Shah Faisal town and confiscated their bikes.

SSP East has also informed the press that the arrested one wheelers were involved in racing and one wheeling over Malir River bridge and arrested on the complaints by residents of the area.