Share:

Pakistan on Monday condemned the alleged rape of a three-year-old in Indian-occupied Kashmir on May 8, which lead to widespread protests across the Valley on Sunday.

"Reported horrific rape of 3-year-old Kashmiri girl in Bandipora, in Indian Occupied Kashmir, another brutal reminder of humanitarian nightmare in IoK," FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter on Monday.

"Fresh reports of pellet gun firing on protesters, yet another reflection of continued Indian atrocities," he added.

According to the Indian media, the girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday before iftar in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district, following which widespread protests broke out across the Valley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, shutdown is being observed in several parts of Srinagar, today, against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shutdown call was given by the senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari. Shops and business establishments are closed in most parts of the city and the skeptical movement of traffic is visible on the roads while many schools in Srinagar are closed.