LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed four factories and confiscated 68,112 kilograms of unwholesome food during a grand operation against adulterators in the provincial metropolis.

The sealed units include: Chaudhry Food Products in Green Cap Society, Sheikh Brothers Nimko in Nishter Town, Engro Snacks and Beverages on College Road and Al-Dyan Foods in Township.

During the operation, teams seized 19,080kg daal matri, 34,117kg chemicals, 10,000 litre substandard juice, around 40,000 empty bottles, 1,570kg chickpea flour, 1,000kg impure sweets, 1,120kg poor quality ghee and 1,225kg raw material.

A PFA press release said juice and bottle factories were closed down for using substandard raw ingredients. Juices were filed in the non-food grade plastic bottles.