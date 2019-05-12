Share:

Rawalpindi - The Punjab Food Authority seized huge quantity unhygienic meat from a slaughterhouse in the Bagh Sardaran area and registered a case against its owner.

PFA Assistant Food Safety Officer Umair Mustafa said that the raid was conducted on the complaint of the area residents.

The authority confiscated around 2,000 kilograms of germ-infested meat and set it ablaze at the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s furnace. The team along with Banni police arrested the suspect Anjum Shahbaz from the spot while another suspect Qaisar Babar managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered a case against them and started investigation. PFA official Maria said that the meat was to be supplied to the local butcher shops.