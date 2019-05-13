Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked all the donors who donated record Rs 200 million at a fund-raising Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust in Lahore.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said all Zakat donations were only used to give free treatment to the poor cancer patients. Addressing the event on Saturday, the Prime Minister had said that Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar had been equipped with radiation facility making it the best hospital in upper region of the country. He said that the ground-breaking for SKMCH of Karachi would soon be held that would be built as a hospital of international standard.

He said at SKMCH, both the poor and rich patients were treated equally and resolved that the government hospitals would also be uplifted to the same standards.