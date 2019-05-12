Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police nabbed 137 outlaws including 21 proclaimed offenders and impounded 1,208 bikes at various police stations during the last four days. The action was part of the special checking and monitoring campaign.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, a police spokesman said that efforts were underway to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities. During the last 4 days, he said, 137 outlaws including 21 proclaimed offenders were arrested while 182 wanderers were also held. The police also arrested 52 professional alms-seekers and started legal action against them while 1,208 motorbikes were impounded at various police stations for being driven without documents. Likewise, 16 gamblers, 13 drug pushers, 11 persons having illegal weapons and 12 persons for violating the Food Act were also held during this period.

DIG (Operations) further directed police officials to accelerate efforts against those involved in criminal activities and ensure their arrest through effective policing measures. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard, according to the spokesman.