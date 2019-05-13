Share:

LODHRAN-The establishment of community rooms have reduced the gap between police and people while presence of SHOs from 3pm to 5pm in police station and online cross-checking through CCTV cameras are positive vibe of change in the Police Department at grass-roots level.

Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmad Sial stated while talking exclusively to The Nation during his visit to Lodhran here on Sunday. The RPO maintained that purpose of open courts is to hear problems of people firsthand and resolve them on spot or at earliest. “Open courts are being held every Friday after Jummah prayers across Multan Division on regular basis to reach to people,” he informed, adding that it is bounden duty of the police to safeguard hour, property and life of the common man.

The RPO expressed his hope that holding of open courts in mosques would strengthen public’s trust in police. “Uniform should be a sign of trust not fear in people,” the top cop asserted.

He emphasised that people cooperation with the police is of great significance for crime eradication. “In fact the war against crime and criminals can only be won through public-police cooperation,” he acknowledged.

Waseem Ahmed Sial went on to say that promotion of community policing would bring together the public and police, which leave positive impact on society. “Serving humanity is the best of deeds as it will benefit not only in this life but life after here,” he underscored.

The RPO Multan also visited Ramazan Bazaar along with The Nation’s reporter, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Rao Imtiaz Ahmed and DPO Malik Jameel Zaffar.

During the visit, the police high-up claimed that foolproof security arrangements have been made in all Ramazan Bazaars across Multan Division. He went around various stalls and inspected quality of products and prices in Ramazan Bazaar.

The RPO advised the District officers and staff to serve the masses with dedication. He termed the provision of quality products on subsidized a proof of the district administration’s exemplary services. Both the police and administration are working for the common goal to provide relief to the general public, he pointed out.

The RPO said that following Data Darbar’s incident security across Multan Division has been beefed up.

He claimed that on every Friday, officers from SHO to RPO ensure their presence at mosques for holding open courts. He urged to people keep an eye on your neighbours and people visiting in your surroundings and help police in bringing betterment in the society. He termed people eyes, ears and hands of the Police, promising that a number of measures have been designed to transform the police into a true policing force.

The RPO said that a large number of officials of the Punjab Police have embraced martyrdom for peace and safety of the public.

Commenting on the RPO visit to the district, President District Bar Association Lodhran Mehar Bilal Masood said that visit of DIG rank police officer on fortnightly basis to district headquarters and tehsil headquarters would help improve performance of police officials at grass-roots level. “It will encourage people to approach their divisional officers directly,” he pointed out, adding that community police and community rooms would have positive effect on society and help build public trust in the police.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Tasim Masood Butt told The Nation that changes being introduced in the Punjab Police should have been brought long ago as it is the need of the time. “Police should adopt public-friendly policies to root out crime from the society,” he underscored.