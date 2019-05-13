Share:

LAHORE - Funeral prayers for the mother of Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were offered in Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema, Sibtain Khan, Samiullah Chaudhry, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jehanzeb Khitchi, Murad Raas, former chief minister Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Vice Chairman of LDA S.M. Imran, Chairman of PHA Gujranwala S A Hameed, Vice Chairman Ali Shabeer, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Chaudhry, former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran, Dr Amjad Saqib, Kh Ahmad Hasaan, leaders and workers of different political parties and a large number of people from various walks of life were among the attendees.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser offered condolences by phone.

Minister of Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister of C&W Sardar Asif Nakai and MNA Pervaiz Malik came to the residence of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and offered Fateha. A delegation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek comprising GM Malik, Noor Ullah Siddiqui and Jawad Hamid also visited the residence of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and offered Fateha for his late mother.

Quran Khawani for Rashid’s mother will be held at Jamia Masjid Mohammadi, Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore at 5pm on Monday.