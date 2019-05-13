Share:

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that the provincial government has taken comprehensive and concrete steps for passing on benefits of Ramzan bazaars to the consumers in real sense.

He stated this while inspecting the Ramzan Bazars in different localities of Faisalabad on Monday. Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti also accompanied him while ADC Tariq Niazi, ACG Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Minister Social Welfare took a detail round of Ramzan bazaars and checked the availability and quality of the grocery items. He also interacted with the public and inquired from them about the arrangements and benefits of the Ramzan Bazars.

He said that the under directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, as many as 309 Ramzan Bazars were working in across the Punjab and quality essential items were being provided to the consumers on comparatively cheaper rates which was the proof of public friendly policies of present govt.

Ajmal Cheema informed billion rupees subsidy was being provided on different items for providing maximum economic relief to the common man. He expressed his satisfaction over the Ramzan Bazars arrangements and directed for maintaining these remarkable arrangements throughout the whole month.

The Minister also appreciated the special arrangements for the senior citizens, disables and ladies and said that any complaint of the consumers should be redressed on the spot.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti informed that 36 Ramzan Bazars had been established in the four districts of Faisalabad division and constant supervision was being made for ensuring uninterrupted supply of the essential items.

He further stated that better strategy was being devised for the distribution of cheap sugar keeping in view the demand of the public. He maintained that the Prices Control Magistrates had been mobilized to keep the prices of essential commodities under control.