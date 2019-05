Share:

LAHORE - Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in provincial capital was recorded as 38 degree celsius on Sunday.

According to Met. office, dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.