Share:

The Senate on Monday passed two resolutions including extension in Prime Minister’s (PM) Scholarship Programme for the students of Balochistan and the government should retain the headquarters of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Karachi rather than relocating it to Islamabad.

Moving a resolution in the House, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammadi Shahi said that the scholarship programme was launched in 2011 for the talented students of Balochistan. Under the programme, five grade-7 students including one boy and four girls each from all districts of Balochistan were selected for enrolling in best institutions of the country, he said.

However, the programme was closed in 2015, he said and requested the House to extend it. Speaking in the House, leader of the House, Syed Shibili Faraz said that it was a very successful programme and it would continue to impart quality education to the needy students of Balochistan.

The House also adopted another resolution that the government should retain the headquarters of PIA in Karachi rather than relocating it to Islamabad with majority vote.

Speaking in the House, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that neither directives nor decision was taken so far to shift the PIA headquarters to Islamabad. He said the issue was being politicized rather the decision would be taken in larger national and the institution interest.

He said census of both houses would be taken in this regard before taking any such decision. The minister said losses of PIA have started reducing owing to the steps taken by the government. Flights were being operated on commercially viable routes, he added

Earlier, members of the opposition including Sherry Rehman, Raza Rabbani, Mushahidullah Khan, Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Chaudhary Tanveer said Karachi was a commercial hub of the country and it should not be shifted to Islamabad.

They said that headquarters of State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority etc were also stationed in Karachi. Shifting of PIA headquarters to Islamabad would create problems for hundreds of thousands employees, they said.

Meanwhile, the House also rejected a resolution moved by Senator Mian Muhamamd Atteeq. He moved the resolution that the government should allocated separate quota for the students of ICT in the Public sector and private medical and dental colleges in the country.