Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG), Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), paid glowing tribute to Late Khan Ahmad Goraya, the founding Executive Director of PIPS on Monday.

Senate Chairman and members of the Committee observed that services of Late Goraya would long be remembered who worked tirelessly and contributed towards injecting dynamism in the institution. The meeting also passed a unanimous resolution acknowledging services of late Goraya.

Matters pertaining to the process adopted for appointment of new Executive Director were also discussed at length. The BoG decided to constitute a Committee for appointment of the Executive Director.

The Committee would comprise of Senators Shibli Faraz, Javed Abbasi, Sherry Rehman, MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar and Amjad Ali Khan. Senator Shibli Faraz would be the Convener of the Committee. Members of the BoG were of the view that a transparent mechanism needs to be adopted for appointment of the new ED PIPS. They emphasized for making the PIPS more vibrant.