ISLAMABAD Sohail Akhtar and Rizwan Hussain hit centuries in Corporate T20 Cup as Omar Associates thrashed Candyland and SBP pipped PAF by three runs in the Corporate T20 Cup matches played at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Saturday night.

Sohail helped Omar Associates thrash Candyland by 98 runs while Rizwan Hussain’s ton propelled State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to narrow three-run win over Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the first match, Candyland won the toss and elected to bowl first. The move backfired badly as Omar Associates went onto amass 233 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sohail, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, smashed 105 off 53 deliveries launching eight sixes and as many boundaries, while veteran Khurram Shehzad, who plays for Faisalabad and SNGPL, chipped in with 25-ball 53 smashing six maximum and a four. Umar Akmal contributed 29 to team’s total hitting three sixes and two boundaries. Off-spinner Yasir Hussain claimed two wickets. In reply, Candyland could only score 135 for the loss of 8 wickets. Opener Hafiz Asad, who stood as a lone warrior, making 78 off 44 with three sixes and eight boundaries. Left-arm spinner Saud Shakil took three wickets, while leg-spinner Usman Qadir and Mohammad Salman two scalps each.

In the second match, Rizwan’s brilliant hundred saved the day for SBP as they beat young PAF side by just three runs. SBP posted 173-7, riding on Rizwan’s 101 off 59 balls with six sixes and seven boundaries.Young Rizwan, who recently played for Islamabad United in PSL season four, stitched up a 130-run for fourth-wicket alongside Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir, who scored 36. Off-spinner Awais Iqbal took three wickets while Aarish Ali Khan and Hussain Talat bagged two scalps each. In reply, PAF fell just short of victory line as Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat single-handedly brought them on verge of victory with a magnificent 89 laced with four sixes and six boundaries but they ended up with 170 for seven.