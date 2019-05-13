Share:

Islamabad Police will prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure effective security of hotels and also conduct security audit to identify the loopholes if any.

A special meeting convened here at Rescue 15 to review the existing arrangements in this regard which was chaired by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and also attended among others by SP (Investigation) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Niazi, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (Rural) Muhammad Omer Khan and officials from administration section of well reputed hotels.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) said that all hotels would have to conduct complete security audit and SOP would be devised to ensure implementation on security steps. . He said that hotel administrations should remain in contact with SP, SDPOs and SHOs of their area while security guards of well reputed companies should be hired.

The hired security guards should be given proper training about use of weapons while CCTV cameras should be installed and their complete recording to be maintained.

The security staff should be briefed about checking of visitors through metal detectors while entry points of hotels should be covered along with proper checking there. He said that security staff having good health should be assigned only security related duties and these personnel to be deputed at proper place from where they can be able to take action in case of any untoward situation.

DIG (Operations) asked the officials from administration of hotels to appoint a focal person who would remain in contact with focal person of Police for effective coordination about security related official.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas and conduct checking of hotels and Inns. He asked to take data of visitors on continuous basis staying at hotels and maintain vigilance of the suspects.

Waqar Uddin Syed asked the hotels' officials to inform police in case of observing any suspected elements around them. The hotels' officials termed the meeting with police officials very much fruitful and also informed about their issues. On the occasion, DIG (Operations) assured to immediately resolve their problems.

Moreover, the IGP also reviewed the crime as well as law and order situation in the city and asked all police officials to take effective measures to curb crime. He asked to put more efforts in those areas where crime rate is comparatively high and conduct search operation there.

He directed to have `Sehri and Iftari' with cops performing their duties at police pickets and brief them about effective security steps. He said that most of the criminals use motorcycles to commit crime activities so bikes driven without documents should be impounded at police stations.

DIG (Operations) said that every possible should be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.