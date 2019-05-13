Share:

The Sri Lankan government's information department reportedly announced that they had blocked some social media platforms, following violent incidents in several areas of the country, according to Reuters.

According to multiple reports citing the Sri Lankan government's information department, WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook were temporarily blocked in the country.

The ban followed recent violent incidents in the wake of Easter bombings by Islamist militants, Reuters reported.

Several dozen people threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores and a man was beaten in the town of Chilaw on the west coast on Sunday in a dispute that started on Facebook, sources told Reuters. Sri Lankan media also reported incidents in several nearby areas overnight, Reuters report says.

According to local media, on Sunday Sri Lankan authorities imposed a curfew in Chilaw, Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya and Dummalasuriya Police Divisions due to public disputes. The most recent reports say that the curfew has been lifted.

On 21 April, Easter Sunday, churches and hotels were targeted in a series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. At least 253 people were killed, including 46 foreign nationals, while over 500 others were left injured.

Sri Lankan government officials have confirmed that the seven suicide bombers involved in the attacks were Sri Lankan citizens associated with Daesh's splinter Islamist group — National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ). The NTJ was previously known for its attacks against Buddhists and Sufis.