SARGODHA (Staff Reporter/NNI): Three members of a family, including a couple and their daughter were killed on Sunday when roof of their house collapsed here in Bhera area.

According to local police, a couple and their daughter lost their lives when roof of a house collapsed.

On information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered bodies from the debris.

Later, the bodies were moved to the hospital for autopsy. The police have launched investigation into the incident.