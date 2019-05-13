Share:

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has unanimously elected MNA Asad Umar as its Chairman.

During the meeting of NA Body held in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the members and briefed about the procedure for election of the chairman.

MNA/Member Syed Naveed Qamar proposed the name of MNA Asad Umar as chairman of the Committee while MNA/Member Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak seconded his candidature. Accordingly, MNA Asad Umar was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The newly elected Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus. The members while appreciating views of the honorable Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.