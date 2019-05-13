Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Four persons including a woman were gunned down and three others including a minor sustained gunshot wounds here in Khairpur Tamewali, some 70km from here on Sunday.

According to police sources, unidentified assailants, riding motorcycles, fired indiscriminate gunshots on residents of the house. As a result, three persons identified as Shahid, Ibrahim and Faiz died on the spot while four persons including three women and a minor kid got injured.

The injured were rushed to THQ Hospital Khairpur Tamewali where one of the injured women succumbed to her injuries. The police reached to crime scene and shifted dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. Police sources claimed that there was a family dispute behind the incident. The police have registered a case and launched investigation to ascertain motive behind the incident.

On the other hand, sources identified the deceased persons as groom Shahid, his brother Ibrahim and his uncle, who were shot dead over matrimonial dispute by family of the girl. The sources claimed that the attackers are residents of Sambrial area of Sialkot district. “The couple actually contracted a love marriage against the wishes of the girl family and that is the main reason behind the gruesome killings,” they asserted.

Police reforms restoring public trust

The establishment of community rooms have reduced the gap between police and people while presence of SHOs from 3pm to 5pm in police station and online cross-checking through CCTV cameras are positive vibe of change in the Police Department at grass-roots level.

Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmad Sial stated while talking exclusively to The Nation during his visit to Lodhran here on Sunday. The RPO maintained that purpose of open courts is to hear problems of people firsthand and resolve them on spot or at earliest.

“Open courts are being held every Friday after Jummah prayers across Multan Division on regular basis to reach to people,” he informed, adding that it is bounden duty of the police to safeguard hour, property and life of the common man.

The RPO expressed his hope that holding of open courts in mosques would strengthen public’s trust in police. “Uniform should be a sign of trust not fear in people,” the top cop asserted.

He emphasised that people cooperation with the police is of great significance for crime eradication. “In fact the war against crime and criminals can only be won through public-police cooperation,” he acknowledged.

Waseem Ahmed Sial went on to say that promotion of community policing would bring together the public and police, which leave positive impact on society. “Serving humanity is the best of deeds as it will benefit not only in this life but life after here,” he underscored