KHAIRPUR : A woman and her son died in road accident near Moro on Sunday.

According to Moro police, a trawler collided with a motorcycle at moro-dadu link road in the jurisdiction of Moro police, resultantly Reshman Bhutto, 25, and her 8-month son Zaheer Bhutto died on the spot.

Moro police took bodies into custody and shifted to hospital for legal formalities.

The police arrested trawler driver from spot. The bodies handed over to their heirs after completing legal formalities.