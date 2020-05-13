Share:

Mardan - The district police have arrested 131 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 31 facilitators of criminals and seized large quantity of weapons and drugs from them in different raids conducted throughout the district under the national action plan, a senior police official said yesterday.

Briefing the media, DPO Sajjad Khan informed that the district police, under the national action plan, arrested 131 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted to police in different cases of serious nature. He added that police also arrested 31 facilitators of criminals.

The DPO added that the police also recovered 22 Kalashnikovs, 08 rifles, 22 guns, 333 pistols and 4825 cartridges from the criminals.

He added that 4,393 grams of heroin, 31-kg opium, 44 liters of liquor and 642 grams of ice were also seized from their possession.

The official expressed satisfaction over the successful operations of Mardan police against criminals and said that the people who are involved in criminal activities will be deal with iron hands. He added that there is no place for criminal elements in Mardan district.