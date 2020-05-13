Share:

DADU - Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health sciences Sehwan has launched to conduct the tests of PCR-coronavirus for first time on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists, director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of medical and health sciences Sehwan said that first 14 PCR tests of coronavirus were conducted by Institute of Syed Abdullah Shah medical and health sciences and their results were declared confirmed negative. He said that samples of 22 more patients for COVID-19 tests were taken also. He further said that it had expenditure of rupees 5000 per test.