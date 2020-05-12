Share:

KARACHI-23 News has added Hassaan Khalid to its team, broadening the network’s ability to reach new levels in the media industry and better serve its viewers. As the Head of Entertainment, Khalid will drive new initiatives and ventures for the network. Following new hires this year; this is another sign of 23 News’ success with getting a known name from the industry associated with it.

“23 News aims to lead on the forefront of the news and entertainment industry. Hiring Hassaan Khalid is an example of our ongoing commitment in investing in young talent and educating the industry about why 23 News will improve the media landscape effectively. We are convinced that he is the right person to execute our vision and fill the gaps in the entertainment industry,” said the Managing Director, Hassan Sardar.

Khalid has a successful history in the media industry of innovative ideas and setting exceptional standards, which makes him the right person to help lead 23 News in its inception. Through his experience and expertise the channel will grow and find new opportunities to serve the industry and lead the entertainment field efficiently. With Khalid at the realm of it all, 23 News aims to create a young and forward thinking culture and generate exclusive format and game shows, reality and interview based programs that will be new to the Pakistani media industry.

Hassaan Khalid comes to 23 News with 20 years of experience in the media industry. An MBA from Cardiff Business School, he has an experience of over 7 years in leading Marketing positions at Service Sales Corporation (Servis Shoes). He is also one of the founding members of the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP) and runs one of the leading celebrity management companies in Pakistan. Khalid has designed and executed national level theatre, and some of the largest on ground festivals and events in the country. He brings vast experience of television and film production as well to 23 News. Khalid’s reputation in the media industry for his management skills and groundbreaking concepts will set the foundation for an extraordinary entertainment division.