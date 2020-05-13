Share:

Peshawar - The police have arrested three accused in the murder case of an assistant sub-inspector, a senior official said yesterday.

According to CPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur, a team comprising SSP Operations Zahoor Babar, SSP Investigation Kaukab Farooq and other officers were tasked to trace the killers of Niaz Bahadur, an ASI, who served in Kohat Police but lived in suburban Badhbher area of Peshawar.

The police, during the course of inquiry, arrested three co-villagers of the martyred policeman. During interrogation, the three accused, Asfandyar, Imran and Aurangzed, confessed to have killed Niaz Bahadur over bad blood.

THREE KILLED IN MALAKAND FIRING

Meanwhile, three people, including two brothers, were killed and seven others injured over a land dispute in Wazirabad area in Malakand district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner told this scribe that two brothers identified as ex-councillor Niaz Muhammad and Gul Zaman traded fires over a dispute of a route in Wazirabad area.

As a result, the two brothers and wife of Niaz Muhammad were killed, while seven others, including three children, sustained injuries.

All the victims were rushed to the Dargai Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, from where four wounded persons were taken to Mardan Medical Complex in critical condition.

Malakand Levies personnel have started investigation in the case.