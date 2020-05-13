Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Speakers at a virtual seminar here on Tuesday highlighted the role youth as well as academia can play in reining in the growing tendency of extreme be­haviours in the society, stressing that the faculty at educational institutions can contribute towards nation build­ing and making Pakistan a place where peace and harmony prevails.

The seminar was organised by the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology in collaboration with the KP government and Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Coordinator to CM on Internation­al Investments Kashif Irshad, Interna­tional Muslim Women’s Union Chair­person Samia Raheel Qazi, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Dr Mujaddad ur Reh­man, Zafarullah Khan, Dr Afzaal Shah, Syeda Ayesha and Prof Nazir Ahmed were prominent among those who ad­dressed the seminar.

Addressing the online session, Kashif Irshad said the teachers as agents of peace can address the extremist and vi­olent behaviours which have damaged much-needed social cohesion in the soci­ety. He said fundamental education is the primary source of positive change in the society and that peace cannot be main­tained in a society without education.

Other speakers threw light on Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the federal government which, they said, is the best tool to deal with the growing extremism and intolerance in the soci­ety. They said the basic objective of the initiative is to promote peace, harmony and friendly relations among various segments of the society.

They also said that this initiative has broken the back of the elements spreading hatred and chaos in the country, adding that the whole nation is united to thwart nefarious designs of the enemies. They said it is through peaceful co-existence and mutual re­spect that sustainable development and true peace can be achieved. They stressed the need to educate the youth of the country through motivation­al philosophy of Allama Iqbal and the message of ‘faith, unity and discipline’ as bequeathed by Founder of the Na­tion Quaid-e-Azam.

The main objective of the event was to sensitize the youth and academ­ia about their desired role in promo­tion of peace, tolerance, respect to other faiths and beliefs in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

The participants hailed the govern­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for their efforts to promote peace and sta­bility in the society and acknowledged the hard work done by the organiz­ers of the seminar to arrange an on­line session on a very important topic despite closure of educational institu­tions amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.