The death toll in two terror attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday is now close to 40, with more than 75 people also injured, officials said.

At least 24 people died and over 60 were injured in a suicide blast at a funeral in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesperson for the provincial governor, said a suicide bomber struck at the funeral of a former police commander in Khewa district.

A number of high-ranking officials and politicians were present at the funeral and the official said the death toll is likely to rise further.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

Tuesday’s other terrorist attack was an armed assault on a maternity hospital in the capital Kabul, which started at around 10 a.m. local time (0530GMT).

After several hours, the Interior Ministry confirmed three terrorists were killed and the attack was over.

It said two babies and several women were among 14 civilians killed and 15 injured in the attack.

According to the ministry, over 100 people were rescued during the hours-long attack on the hospital run by the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

The Dasht-e-Barchi area, where the hospital is located, is largely inhabited by the Shia Hazara community, which has been repeatedly targeted by Daesh.

The Taliban have rejected involvement in both attacks, which come amid efforts to take forward the rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process.