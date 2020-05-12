Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the vice chancellors of medical universities to expand the spectrum of research with special focus on diseases like Covid-19.

The president gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Vice chancellors of medical universities about Covid-19, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The President urged the medical universities to undertake research in medical field and follow international research standards so as to address the challenges of health sector.

The President emphasised that the universities are required to provide quality education.

The vice chancellors briefed the meeting about the health care initiatives taken by their respective medical institutions in view of the corona pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Professor Tanwir Khaliq, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Imran Majeed, Vice Chancellor, National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi, Dr. Asad Hafeez, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, Islamabad, Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor and Lt. Gen (Retd.) Azhar Rashid, Dean, Riphah International University, Islamabad.