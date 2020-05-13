Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the progress on ongoing IT projects of Social Security in his office, here on Tuesday. According to spokesperson, concerned officers briefed the minister about domestic workers, ease of doing business, hospital management information system, human resources management systems, health complaints management systems, hospitals performance management systems and other IT projects. The minister while instructing the concerned officials of the Labour department said that registration of domestic workers should be completed as soon as possible.