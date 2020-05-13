Share:

LAHORE - In a statement on the occasion of International Nurses Day, the provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine has paid tribute to doctors, paramedical staff especially services of nurses. He said that International Nurses Day being celebrated in the entire world to provide the honour and respect to the nurses for their incredible and honorable work. He said that nurses are found all across the world to develop every activity for the well being and cure of the patients and no doubt that nurses make the patients survive better in the world. The minister said that today the entire world currently facing coronavirus which was emerging as an unseen enemy and a symbol of fear all over the world but on the other side people associated with the health sector especially nurses, who are providing the best facilities to such patients is commendable.