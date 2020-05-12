Share:

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet reflects the lack of good governance in Pakistan. Recently, PM Imran khan has sacked his Special Assistant to Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who has also served as Minister of Information and Broadcasting at the reign of PPP. Prior to sacking her, PM Imran Khan had also removed Fawad Chaudhry as a Federal Information Minister. Such constant changing in the information ministry has reflected that the government did not take this vital ministry seriously. Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Senator Shibli Faraz as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, whereas former DG ISPR General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa will work as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Asim Saleem Bajwa is believed to be the most experienced media strategist and an expert in information warfare; several journalists and think tanks are appreciating his appointment as media advisor. The role of Asim Saleem Bajwa in hybrid war cannot be ruled out, as the former general of the Indian Army, Lt Gen (r) Syed Ata Hasnain has commended the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for adopting a remarkable strategy in the domain of hybrid warfare. The appointment of Asim Saleem Bajwa can be fruitful for the restructuring of this key ministry of government.

MUHAMMAD SHAHRAM BHUTTO,

Hyderabad.