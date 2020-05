Share:

Rawalpindi - Mr Jawad Sohrab Malik, Chairman/ CEO of Sohrab Foundation / Group called on DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and presented a cheque and ration packets for 8,000 deserving families. On behalf of Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the DG ISPR appreciated the role of Sohrab Foundation in the fight against the pandemic .