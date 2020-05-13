Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interest, including regional security, and COVID-19 situation were discussed in the meeting.

While speaking on the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed gratitude to China for extending medical support and all other assistance, including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan, to fight the pandemic. The visiting dignitary also re-assured China’s continued support to Pakistan at all forums.