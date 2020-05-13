MIRPURKHAS - Cleanliness drive of the Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas continued with full swing as union council level wise cleanliness drive was being made with induction of about two hundred employees including sanitary workers, inspectors, Nala gang workers etc. At various places garbage Kundi structures had placed at different places in union councils and garbage was being shifted outside the city through tractor trolleys from there. Citizens have praised the ongoing MCM cleanliness drive while civil society and social organizations have also lauded the officers and employees taking part in the drive
Staff Reporter
May 13, 2020
