MIRPURKHAS - Cleanliness drive of the Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas continued with full swing as union council level wise cleanliness drive was being made with induc­tion of about two hundred employees including sani­tary workers, inspectors, Nala gang workers etc. At various places gar­bage Kundi structures had placed at different places in union councils and garbage was being shifted outside the city through tractor trol­leys from there. Citizens have praised the ongo­ing MCM cleanliness drive while civil society and social organizations have also lauded the offi­cers and employees tak­ing part in the drive