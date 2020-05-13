Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the cities cleanliness and municipal services improvement programme of the Local Government Department at a ceremony held at the Race Course Park on Tuesday. Under this programme, the standard of different municipal services will be improved and machinery worth Rs885 million will be provided to the districts of Sialkot and Sahiwal.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided financial assistance to the Punjab government for this programme which includes waste management, water supply, disposal and provision of clean drinking water. Chief Minister on this occasion, handed over 24 mini tippers to Deputy Commissioner Sialkot and 12 mini tippers to DC Sahiwal. He also inspected modern sewerage safety van and announced to provide funds for giving these vans to every city to protect the lives of the sewermen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that cities cleanliness operation will be improved under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme. He said steps had been taken to develop the standard of municipal services and provision of latest machinery had been started to improve the waste management system in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

He disclosed that as many as 1,088 vehicles and required equipment will be provided to Sialkot with an amount of Rs592 million.

Similarly, 942 vehicles and other machinery will be provided to Sahiwal with a sum of Rs293 million, he added. He maintained that cities were facing problems in providing basic facilities due to population boom and varied industrial activities.

The PTI government has started a program to provide municipal services at the doorsteps of the citizens, he added. Secretary Local Government briefed about the safety van and details of other machinery.

Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, Chief Secretary, representatives of Sialkot and Sahiwal were also present on this occasion. Also, Chief Minister has sought performance report from the Provincial Ministers within 15 days and a formal letter has also been issued from Principal Secretary to CM in this regard. Provincial Ministers have also been directed to formulate performance report of their respective departments and thereafter submit it to CM Office. Guidelines have also been issued with regard to formulating performance report.

PTI GOVT HAS TAKEN

TIMELY DECISIONS TO

DEAL WITH CORONAVIRUS

Buzdar has said that “coronaviruses of corruption” are even doing politics over a serious issue like coronavirus. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the opposition is only doing point-scoring on coronavirus issue and those, who are making tall claims have not done anything practical. Opposition parties have been isolated and have also left the people alone, he told.

He said that it is the best time to rise above mundane politics to serve the people and advised the opposition parties to realise facts of this pandemic as there is enough time for politics in future. He said that politics should be avoided on the most important challenge like COVID-19.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken timely and far-sighted decisions to deal with the coronavirus, the CM added.

CM CHAIRS MEETING

ABOUT ONGOING WHEAT

PROCUREMENT CAMPAIGN

The Punjab government has purchased 32.5 lakh metric ton wheat and more than 91 per cent gunny bags have also been distributed in the farmers. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which progress on wheat procurement campaign was reviewed.

Secretary Food briefed the meeting about the ongoing wheat procurement campaign. The CM told that a total of 35 lakh and 10 thousand metric ton wheat is available in government godowns and around 73 per cent of wheat procurement target has been achieved.

He affirmed that the Punjab government will continue wheat procurement till achieving the target. He directed to achieve this target at every cost to ensure food security for unusual circumstances.

An emergency situation is being faced due to coronavirus pandemic and unusual steps will have to be taken keeping in view the prevailing situation, he said.

He stated that wheat procurement campaign should be continued with full vigour as everything is possible when commitment is strong. He said that concerned officers fulfilling the wheat procurement targets in their respective districts will be encouraged. Similarly, the officers failing to achieve the target will have to be answerable.

He directed to take every step to achieve the wheat procurement target adding that action will be continued against hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance. Senior Minister Abdul Haleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Agriculture Secretary attended the meeting. The Commissioners and RPOs of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal participated through video link.