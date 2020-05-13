HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday paid a surprise visit and reviewed implementation over Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintenance of social distancing against COVID-19 here in different markets of the city. During his visit to Chandni Shopping centre in Sadder area, Commissioner advised shopkeepers and costumers to adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing, otherwise shops would be sealed. Baloch said COVID-19 was a global pandemic and precaution was the only way to contain it from being spread. He said government had allowed to open specific businesses on assurances extended by traders to adopt SOPs therefore shopkeepers were bound to ensure implementation on these decisions. The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and other concerned officers also accompanied the Commissioner during his visit to the markets.
Share:
Staff Reporter
May 13, 2020
Share: