HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday paid a surprise visit and reviewed implementation over Standard Operat­ing Procedures (SOP) and maintenance of social dis­tancing against COVID-19 here in different markets of the city. During his visit to Chandni Shopping cen­tre in Sadder area, Com­missioner advised shop­keepers and costumers to adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing, oth­erwise shops would be sealed. Baloch said CO­VID-19 was a global pan­demic and precaution was the only way to con­tain it from being spread. He said government had allowed to open specific businesses on assuranc­es extended by traders to adopt SOPs there­fore shopkeepers were bound to ensure imple­mentation on these de­cisions. The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and other con­cerned officers also ac­companied the Commis­sioner during his visit to the markets.