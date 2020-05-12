Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister and JamiatUlema Islam (JUIF)’s Leader Akram Khan Durrani till June 4 in four inquiries initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petitions filed by Durrani. After extending his interim bail, Justice Athar remarked that a new bench would be constituted to hear this matter on the next hearing. The petitioner had sought pre-arrest bails in four cases pertaining to alleged holding of assets beyond known sources of income, bullet proof vehicle, recruitment in housing ministry and misuse of his authority. During the hearing, an assistant lawyer informed the court that the NAB’s additional prosecutor generalJahanzeb Khan Bharwana is not feeling well and he intended to present arguments in this matter. Previously, Bharwana informed the court that the petition had become infructuous as the arrest warrants against Durrani had been withdrawn. He then requested the court to dispose of the matter accordingly. Then, Justice Athar had observed that the NAB had attempted to scandalize and blackmail judges by leveling allegations against some IHC judges as well as other judicial officers in its investigation report that stated they had been given out-of-turn allotment of government accommodations. He had also expressed annoyance over NAB’s request to keep the report confidential and had observed that it could be an attempt to drag judges into a controversy in a bid to blackmail them. The IHC bench had also asked NAB to inform the court if the report had been prepared with the consent of NAB Chairman (retired) Justice JavedIqbal.

Bharwana also informed the court that the investigation officer in this case had been replaced, as the inquiry had been assigned to another officer. He told the IHC bench that the arrest warrants against the opposition leader had been withdrawn, requesting it to dispose of the matter. The IHC Chief Justice had observed that since the names of judges had been included in the NAB report, therefore, the bench would go into details of this case. In 2015, the Ministry of Housing and Works had allegedly made out-of-turn allotment of official residences to judicial officers and staff of the IHC.

The allotment was, however, in accordance with the “The High Court Judges (Leave, Pension and Privileges) Order”.