islamabad - Dakota Johnson has spoken out on the depression and anxiety which she has lived with since she was 15 years old. In a candid interview, the actress opens up on how she has learned to accept her mental health issues as she›s grown older.

The actress also features in a glam retro style cover shoot for the magazine, looking full of confidence in an array of sizzling looks. The shoot sees the Fifty Shades of Grey actress wow in a plunging mint green cocktail dress and racy black gloves. While the chic cover shot shows Dakota, 30, reclining in bed, styled into a sixties siren. The accompanying interview sees the actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, talk about her 15 year battle with depression.

i have struggled with depression since I was young-since I was 15 or 14,› she explained.