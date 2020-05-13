SWAT - In order to control surge in prices of essential commodities during Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam have checked various grocery markets in different locations in Mingora.
The Deputy Commissioner checked rates and quality of commodities with giving instructions to shopkeepers to wear face masks, hand-gloves and follow the government SOPs regarding the coronavirus. He said that the number of price control members has been increased to discourage profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities, adding that all price control members should ensure their presence in the assigned markets to ascertaine quality of food and to make sure that commodities are being sold at official rates.
The DC also instructed all Assistant Commissioners to check rates of groceries on daily basis in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the government’s SOPs regading containing coronavirus.
He urged the citizens to cooperate with the district administration and follow the instructions while visiting markets for shopping purpose.