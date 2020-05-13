HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah inaugurated walk through installed at Trauma Centre Peoples Medical Hospital, the anti-viral walk gate was installed with the cooperation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology.
On the occasion, the Commissioner directed Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital to bound all the incoming persons and patients to pass through anti-viral walk through gate in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.
The Commissioner also visited the heat stroke ward set up at the PMC Hospital. He instructed medical superintendent for availability of all medical and treatment facilities for public during current heat wave situation.
Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Science Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr Saeeda Baloch and other official were present on the occasion. Later Commissioner visited Nawabshah City and viewed the prevailing situation.
DR AZRA PECHUHO PAYS TRIBUTES TO NURSES
Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho, paid glowing tributes to the nurses on the occasion of International Day of Nurses being marked on Tuesday across the world.
She said that the nurses today deserved tributes, according to a press release here.
She said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had delcared 2020 as an year of the nurses. Dr Azra Pechuho had asked the people to come forward and become the voice of the nurses together.
Voice of a nurse drew attention towards the health, she remarked. The minister said that the nurses were devotedly performing their duties to fight against coronavirus. It was our responsibility to give them a feeling of protection and encourage their morale.
PEOPLE PROTEST AGAINST LOADSHEDDING
People came out on the roads here on Tuesday to register their protest against prolonged power outages. People across the district are braving 16 to 18-hour unannounced loadshedding in this sizzling heat.
The situation is particularly grave in Johi tehsil, Mehar tehsil and Khairpur Nathan Shah.
Speaking to the protestors, Asif Panhwer, Doctor Abdul Jabbar, Ghulam Abas Vighio and others said such prolonged power breakdowns were a gross injustice with the people, mainly in this blessed month of Ramadan. They said their businesses and trade had come to a halt due to loadshedding, causing them loss of millions of rupees.
The speakers requested the SEPCO to curtail loadshedding hours at least during the daytime when people are fasting