HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Moh­sin Ali Shah inaugurated walk through installed at Trauma Cen­tre Peoples Medical Hospital, the anti-viral walk gate was installed with the cooperation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology.

On the occasion, the Commis­sioner directed Medical Superin­tendent Peoples Medical Hospital to bound all the incoming persons and patients to pass through anti-viral walk through gate in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The Commissioner also visited the heat stroke ward set up at the PMC Hospital. He instructed med­ical superintendent for availabil­ity of all medical and treatment facilities for public during current heat wave situation.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering and Sci­ence Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr Saeeda Baloch and other official were present on the occasion. Later Commissioner visited Naw­abshah City and viewed the pre­vailing situation.

DR AZRA PECHUHO PAYS TRIBUTES TO NURSES

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho, paid glow­ing tributes to the nurses on the occasion of International Day of Nurses being marked on Tuesday across the world.

She said that the nurses to­day deserved tributes, accord­ing to a press release here.

She said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had delcared 2020 as an year of the nurses. Dr Azra Pechuho had asked the people to come forward and become the voice of the nurses together.

Voice of a nurse drew atten­tion towards the health, she remarked. The minister said that the nurses were devot­edly performing their duties to fight against coronavirus. It was our responsibility to give them a feeling of protection and encourage their morale.

PEOPLE PROTEST AGAINST LOADSHEDDING

People came out on the roads here on Tuesday to register their protest against prolonged power outages. People across the district are braving 16 to 18-hour unan­nounced loadshedding in this siz­zling heat.

The situation is particularly grave in Johi tehsil, Mehar tehsil and Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Speaking to the protestors, Asif Panhwer, Doctor Abdul Jabbar, Ghulam Abas Vighio and others said such prolonged power break­downs were a gross injustice with the people, mainly in this blessed month of Ramadan. They said their businesses and trade had come to a halt due to loadshed­ding, causing them loss of mil­lions of rupees.

The speakers requested the SEPCO to curtail loadshedding hours at least during the daytime when people are fasting