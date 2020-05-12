Share:

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad HamzaShafqaat has warned that coming Eid won’t be a day of happiness if the residents didn’t practice social distancing.

He took to twitter to warn the residents and also made an appeal to them to stay home as COVID-19 cases were increasing in the country.

“Islamabad has 679 cases. 76 people are admitted. 12 are on ventilator. Lockdown has almost been lifted. The trend of increase in the disease spread is getting dangerous. If we don’t practice social distancing in the next few weeks I am afraidEid won’t be a day of happiness,” he warned.

As of Tuesday, there were 716 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Islamabad. According to the officials, Tiger Force has been launched in Islamabad with a vision of better governance, community participation, training of youth and inspiring volunteerism across the country. Going for the smart lockdown, the authorities have sealed the localities instead of whole sector in the city with an aim not to bother general public. However, the authorities have always insisted for implementation on the SOPs issued from time to time by the authorities so as to check spread of COVID-19 in the city. According to Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, the Tiger Force would work in coordination with the district administration. Islamabad has over 14,000 registered volunteers who would help the authorities in monitoring of utility stores and food safety.

They will also perform duty in quarantine centres and help the authorities in obtaining data of the needy and poor. According to the minister, the government was striving to facilitate public in this time of distress. He, however, warned that if the people don’t observe social distancing, the restrictions would be made stricter.