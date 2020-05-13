Share:

islamabad - Much of the UK has been forced to go without a haircut as the salons remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Emily Atack decided she wasn’t going to wait until the hairdresser had reopened, and gave herself a DIY bob.

The Inbetweeners star, 30, took to Instagram to share a snap of her transformation after pulling out her hair extensions with a pair of pliers. Emily looked effortlessly stylish in a denim shirt as she shared a selfie of her brand new curled bob.

The star confessed she’d only trimmed the ends with a pair of simple paper scissors, in a bid to transform her tresses during the lockdown. She captioned her post: ‘Hacked my extensions out with pliers and used paper scissors to trim it.

All doing fine over here.’ It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his plan for the UK to exit of lockdown, meaning that hairdressers would be able to reopen until 4 July at the earliest.