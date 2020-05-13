Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called Monday’s National Assembly session a waste of time.

He said in his tweets that he had written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, suggesting the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist. He said that if anyone wanted to make political statement, he could summon a press conference as coming to the assembly for only making speeches was of no use.

He said, “NA has failed to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, why is it spreading, what have we done so far and when is the world going to create its vaccine?”

Earlier, the federal minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders insisted and risked the lives of other members for assembly session.

He said a few members and employees of the National Assembly were corona positive and a few were waiting for their test results, therefore, it was utterly inappropriate to risk the lives of many people.

He went on to say that opposition leaders were playing politics and delivering speeches for point scoring but none of them was fully aware with the exact situation of his or her constituency.

He suggested the members to hold a virtual session to save time and other resources, which was more safe way to discuss issues and their solutions.